Parker Arts Center

Parker’s Cultural Department offers a variety of enrichment programs for youth and adults at PACE Center and The Schoolhouse. PACE Center provides four classrooms, a dance studio, an event room and a 500 seat main stage theater for large-scale youth performances; while The Schoolhouse provides eleven classrooms and a 200 seat theater just right for youth performances. You do not have to be a Parker resident to enroll or teach with the Town of Parker. For class descriptions and registration, click on the educational categories listed above. Note, you will be directed to the Parker Recreation Department website to register for a class, however all Cultural Department programs are held at PACE Center and The Schoolhouse.

Class registrations may be made online or by phone. Please call PACE Center Box Office at 303.805.6800 to register. For class inquiries, please contact Parker Arts education staff:

Victoria Velasquez, Education Assistant, 303.805.3374 or PACEedu@parkeronline.org

Kirstin Fletcher, Education Manager 303.805.3364 or kfletcher@parkeronline.org

Please forward student enrollment forms and waivers to:

Email: PACEedu@parkeronline.org

Fax: 720.851.3030

Weather Hotline: 303.805.3289