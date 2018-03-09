Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friday was National Meatball Day. Marcella's Restaurant has a way to make braised veal meatballs.

Marcella’s Braised Veal Meatball aka The Eighth Wonder of the World

8 oz. ground veal

8 oz. ground beef

4 oz. fresh brioche breadcrumbs (no crust)

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 T. herb mix (¼ T. thyme, ¼ T. oregano, ¼ T. parsley)

¼ tsp. crushed red chili flake

½ T. kosher salt

½ c. ricotta cheese

1 T. all purpose flour

2 oz. marinara (recipe below)

In a food processer blend the brioche until very fine. Place breadcrumbs in a mixing bowl with the meat. Add all the dry ingredients, ricotta and sauce. Using a mixer, combine the mixture together. Slowly add heavy cream to the mixture, blending on low speed. Blend together for five minutes and let rest in refrigerator for several hours. Portion with a 6 oz. scoop or measure out on a scale. Deep fry the meatball at 350 degrees until a crust forms and the meatball is golden brown. Please in a 2” baking dish and top with marinara. Cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 35 minutes or until an internal temperature of 180 degrees is reached.

Marinara

2 cans Alta Cucina Whole Tomatoes

2 T. extra virgin olive oil

1 diced white onion

1/3 c. minced garlic

1 c. red wine

3 T. chopped Italian parsley

4 torn basil leaves

Black pepper and salt to taste

Heat oil and sauté onions and garlic until soft. Season with salt. Add red wine and reduce by half, simmering it on low heat to cook it down. Add black pepper to taste. Add all the tomatoes and juice and simmer for at least two hours. Add the herbs and serve.