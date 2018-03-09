Harlem Globetrotters 2018 World Tour

The Original Harlem Globetrotters
Pepsi Center & 1st Bank Center
March 17, 2018 12:00pm & 7pm
The Original Harlem Globetrotters are on the road for their action packed tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans.
http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/