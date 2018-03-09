Fitness Tracker on your glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VSP Global just announced the launch of their Level Smart Glasses with activity tracking technology embedded inside the temple of the optical frame. It tracks activity with the help of a smartphone app. Users can track steps, calories burned, distance and total activity time.Users can even connect with friends and even locate a misplaced frame through the app's Find My Glasses feature.

The glasses will be available in a handful of optometrist offices here in Denver in the next few months. When that happens we will check them out. For more information go to VSPGlobal.com