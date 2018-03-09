Family, friends hold vigil in park for woman killed in Westminster this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for a woman who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

They remembered Destini Martinez at a park in Westminster.

The shooting happened the night of her 22nd birthday.

Ezekiel Garcia, 24, turned himself in to police on Thursday. He faces charges related to first-degree murder.

Destini's family and friends said her death was the result of domestic violence.

A GoFundMe page is available to help raise money for her funeral expenses.