Crew of new USS Colorado submarine sends ‘shout out’ before commissioning

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The USS Colorado is going to be commissioned next weekend, on St. Patrick's Day, at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut.

Friday, the crew of the new submarine gave a shout out to the people who live in the state that serves as the ship's namesake.

The USS Colorado is considered the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world.

It's a Virginia-class attack submarine.

Construction on the $2.6 billion sub started on March 7, 2015. It launched on December 29, 2016. It will be commissioned on March 17, 2018.

There are a handful of Colorado natives serving on the sub.

