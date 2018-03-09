Chance for snow not looking good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that Colorado is running way behind in our seasonal snowfall. March is Denver's snowiest month. However, so far, we've seen one day with light snow. And, unfortunately, the week ahead is not looking promising for snow.

We have three chances associated with passing cold fronts. The first slides across the area on Saturday and may trigger a brief rain or snow shower. However, what few might get will not add up to anything helpful. We have another chance on Tuesday, but, again, at a low 10% which means virtual nothing for most of us. The final chance in the week ahead arrives next Friday. That chance too looks weak at best.

So, dry conditions will prevail and fire danger will remain high especially on windy days. And, the drought will continue unless we get some decent snow.

#cowx The Drought Monitor updated & the news is not good across Colorado...almost the entire state is stressed from lack of snow with the southern part of the state in extreme dry conditions...March is our snowiest month...come on SNOW! WE NEED IT! pic.twitter.com/hBKu6iZ6gj — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) March 9, 2018

