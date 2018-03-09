Aqib Talib says farewell to Broncos Country, thanks Elway and teammates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Aqib Talib, who will be traded next week by the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, took to social media on Friday to thank the fans, teammates and the organization for the past four seasons.

“Broncoscountry! Thank you! I have enjoyed every minute of playing for you guys,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also thanked his teammates.

“My Brothers! Thank you! I definitely will miss that one of a kind locker room. I have made lifelong friends and gained a ton of knowledge during my time in Denver,” he wrote.

Talib also reflected on his four seasons, including winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

“So many memories were made over the past 4 years, Super Bowl 50 being our best,” he wrote. “Thank you John Elway for believing in me, sticking up for me, and putting me in a great position to start the final chapter of my NFL career.

“Denver will always have a place in my heart! No Fly Zone will go down in history! Thank you!”