Alumni of Florida school rocked by school shooting host fundraiser at Colorado Bar

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- Alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered at Romero's K-9 Club and Tap House Friday night to raise money for the victims from last month's school shooting.

Seventeen people died in the school shooting last month. As soon as she heard what happened, MSD alum Maria Redondo knew she needed to do something. She got together with other alums based in Colorado to plan an event at her bar.

"This fundraiser is 100 percent for victim relief, whatever it is to get the students back on track back on their feet," said Redondo. "Therapy dogs, rebuilding the school, I just want to make sure whatever it is, they have the support that they need."

Dustin Zwiebel also helped plan the event. He said in the wake of the shooting, alumni from across the country mobilized immediately -- planning fundraisers and figuring out ways to make sure students' messages reached law makers.

"It's only the first steps, only the beginning of more to come," said Zwiebel.

People donated almost 20 kegs for the event and people also bid on silent auction items. By 9 p.m. Friday night, the event had already raised $6,000.