More spring-like conditions with abnormally warm temperatures; slight chance of snow for weekend

DENVER -- Temperatures will soar to near 70 degrees on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The day will start with sunshine, then turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Southwest wind increases to 10-25 mph.

The record high for Friday is 77 degrees set in 1972 and 1989.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Highs will climb to the 30s and 40s.

In the central and northern mountains, light snow develops overnight and continues into Saturday. There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation by Saturday afternoon.

Across the Front Range, the chance of rain and snow is on 10 percent on Saturday. Highs will start around 55, then fall into the 40s with breezy conditions.

On Sunday, it will be mostly dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

There's a 10 percent chance of a rain/snow shower on Monday and Tuesday for the Denver metro area as a southern track storm system moves through Colorado.

