2 Florida SWAT officers suspended for responding to school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — Officials say two Florida police officers who responded to last month’s school shooting from a neighboring city have been temporarily suspended from the SWAT team.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the officers didn’t advise supervisors that they were going to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

The suspension only applies to the SWAT team, so they’ll remain on active duty for other assignments.

Det. Jeffrey Gilbert and Det. Carl Schlosser were notified of their suspension on Feb. 22, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miramar’s SWAT team had been training in nearby Coral Springs the morning of the shooting.

The team had been placed on stand-by after the active-shooter report, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office never called for them.

The Miramar Police Department said the officers’ actions created a lack of accountability and potential safety situation.

Rues says a third SWAT team member was suspended for violating the department’s social media policy.