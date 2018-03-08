Watch video: Good Samaritans run toward fire to pull victim to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Before firefighters arrived at Wednesday's three-alarm construction fire, good Samaritans ran toward the flames. Mitchell Longman was one of them.

“Reality hit in, and all of a sudden, we were saving someone," Longman told FOX31.

Cell phone video, shot by Longman's cousin, showed the tense moments. Mitchell and others could be seen running to help a man believed to be a construction worker.

“He crawls across the ground to the other side right before we push the fence all the way down," Longman recalled one day after the fire. “He was already kind of out of it. He was sitting there for a while.”

Longman believes the man was surrounded by hot smoke-filled air for several minutes.

"It was way hot," Longman said. "My lungs are even messed up from the hot air.”

FOX31 cameras captured footage of an ambulance arriving on scene after the man was pulled safely away from the burning building. Longman said the man would've died if he and others waited for firefighters.

"There is no way he would’ve survived that," Longman said.

The identity of the injured man has not been released. Authorities confirmed one person was taken from the scene Wednesday in critical condition.