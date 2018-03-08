Veteran, his wife say VA dragging feet on treatment to help them have baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Army veteran Tyler Wilson and his wife Crystal are fighting a battle they never saw coming. The married couple is ready for baby number two, but can’t move forward without a critical approval form the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It is never how a veteran and their family should be treated,” explained Crystal.

The Wilsons say they’ve been working with the VA on approval for almost five months, and are still waiting for the go ahead.

To truly understand their level of disappointment, you must know the story of how they got to where they are.

Tyler was shot four times while serving in Afghanistan, leaving him paralyzed. After his service, life took a turn for the better when Tyler met Crystal. The two fell in love and got married.

“Family was an immediate conversation for the both of us,” Crystal explained back in September of 2016 when we first introduced you to the Wilsons. Crystal was five months pregnant after going through In vitro fertilization (IVF). But at the time, the VA did not cover fertility treatments, even for vets with service related disabilities. The Wilsons paid $40,000 out of pocket.

“They completely abandoned him and every other veteran in his shoes and in his seat, and said thanks for your service. Figure it out!” explained Crystal during that September 2016 interview.

The Wilsons did not want other couples to struggle like they did. For months they asked lawmakers in DC to give veterans the coverage they deserve. Congress approved fertility related coverage for wounded veterans and their families for two years.

One year and five months later Mathew, their baby boy is a year old.

“Being a dad is an indescribable feeling,” added Tyler.

They thought this time around, the VA would cover the tens of thousands of dollars for the necessary fertility treatment. But what the Wilsons thought would be a simple process, they say is a mess.

“My consult has now been denied six times and Tyler has been denied three times, for reasons that in my opinion, in Tyler’s opinion, and other peoples’ opinion, are plain ridiculous,” explained Crystal.

“The most frustrating part with this whole process is that there is no process. They have absolutely no idea how to implement this law that was passed,” added Tyler.

The Wilsons can’t afford to pay for IVF out of pocket again. If the VA does not approve the treatment before the coverage expires in September, Mathew may never be a big brother.

“You hope for it. You wish for it. You pray for it. You want it so desperately,” explained Crystal.

FOX31 and Channel 2 News have been in contact with the VA about the Wilsons for almost three weeks now. As of Monday night,

the agency said they are still looking into the matter. We will of course continue to follow this story and continue to ask questions.

