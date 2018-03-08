Man leads chase after fleeing scene of fatal Westminster shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex and a leading a chase late Wednesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

About 10:50 p.m., police responded to a call of a possible shooting near the area of 5500 79th Ave.

When officers arrived, they saw an SUV leaving the scene where a female was found shot to death.

Officers stopped the vehicle using stop strips near 112th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle got out and ran into a neighborhood.

A CodRed notification was sent to residents in the neighborhood and a perimeter was established.

Officers apprehended one suspect and took him into custody. The second person inside the vehicle was identified but not apprehended, police said.

Later Thursday morning, police said a man turned himself in to the Thornton Police Department in connection to the shooting death of the woman.

Police determined the people in the SUV that left the apartment complex were not directly involved in the homicide.

It’s not known why the two people fled from police. Officials have not said if the person who was apprehended will be charged with any crimes.

The name and age of the woman who was shot to death were not released. Police have not said what led to the shooting.