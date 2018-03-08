× Student arrested, accused of making threats against Endeavor Academy in Centennial

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A student at Endeavor Academy in Centennial is charged with making threats against the school just one day after the Florida school shooting happened.

Meehan Mitchell, 18, was arrested on February 21.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell made threatening statements to other students who then reported them to school administrators.

The sheriff’s office said no guns were involved in the incident.

The following message was sent to Endeavor Academy families from the Cherry Creek School District:

Dear Parents/Guardians of students at Endeavor Academy:

I write to inform you that a student at Endeavor Academy has been arrested in connection with a threat made against the school. As soon as we were aware of a student potentially making a threat, we contacted the Arapaho County Sheriff’s Office and worked closely with them in the course of their investigation. We have taken disciplinary action against the student and that individual now faces criminal charges related to the threat. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority. I continue to encourage parents, students and staff to report tips and safety concerns through the Colorado Safe2Tell program (www.safe2tell.org) or the district’s Care Line (720-554-2273). Thank you for your continued partnership as we work together to keep our schools safe.