Stranger danger warning after man tries to lure kids into moving van for $20

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder Police Department is warning parents about a creepy incident involving a stranger and two elementary school kids.

“They had been contacted by a strange man when they were walking yesterday after school,” BPD spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh told FOX31.

The students go to University Hill Elementary, but the incident happened in the 1600 block of Yarmouth Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“He asked the children to come reach some keys that he could not reach,” Aulabaugh said.

The man reportedly was specifically looking for children to help due to their small size. When the children refused, they told police he offered them $20.

“And that was very alarming to our officers,” Aulabuagh said.

The kids describe the man as middle-aged and say he was driving a white box truck, like a moving truck. They told police it has an emblem on it that they did not recognize.

“Right now we have extra patrols in the area and we’re really trying to pull any surveillance video from area businesses that we might be able to get an actual photo of the vehicle,” Aulabaugh said.

In the meantime, they say other children can learn a valuable lesson from this situation.

“The students did the right thing. They got away from the area and they told an adult,” Aulabugh said.

“Obviously you can’t stop something bad from happening but because of their quick thinking a possible story with a tragic ending was avoided.”