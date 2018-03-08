Second body found after massive Denver construction fire

DENVER — A second body was found at the site of a massive three-alarm fire in Denver’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday, the Denver Fire Department said.

The body was found about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire killed one other person and injured six others – including a firefighter who was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Fire and utility crews remained at the scene of the fire at 1833 Emerson St. on Thursday making sure the fire does not restart.

The fire broke out just after noon Wednesday as most people were trying to get lunch or going about their normal routines.