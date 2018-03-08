Reports: Broncos trade Aqib Talib to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos traded corner-back Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Rams will trade a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Broncos in exchange for the veteran cornerback.
The trade to the Rams will reunite Talib with former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips was the defensive coordinator when Talib and Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
Talib spent four seasons with Broncos and had 11 Interceptions along with six touchdown returns.
He is a four-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro.
After the news broke, Broncos players took to Twitter to respond to the news.
“No lie I’m gonna miss my brother @AqibTalib21,” C.J. Anderson tweeted. “Learn a lot from you big bro excited for you.”
This story is developing.