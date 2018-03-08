Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist painting sessions are fun art, not fine art. Invite your friends, sip your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instruction with an experienced and enthusiastic local artists. It's a colorful, casual party atmosphere where you'll leave your cares behind and go home with a one-of-a-kind painting created by you.