New music festival at Overland Golf Course will be called ‘Grandoozy’

DENVER – The name and details of a new music festival taking place at Overland Golf Course was announced by Superfly on Thursday.

The three-day music and arts festival named Grandoozy will take place at the golf course Sept. 14-16.

Superfly is behind other music festivals such as Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

The line-up will be announced on March 20 with tickets expected to go on sale a few days later.

The Denver City Council approved the plan for the music festival in July 2017.

The City and County of Denver stands to make $200,000 a year in rental fees. Depending on attendance, Denver also could make an additional $420,000 through ticket sales.

Organizers have agreed to pay $90,000 for landscaping to repair any damage from the event.

The golf course is located off South Santa Fe Drive and West Florida Avenue.