Nearing 70 Friday before weekend system brings rain and snow chances

DENVER — Temperatures will be warming into the middle and upper 60s Friday for one of the warmer days of the year so far.

Record highs are in the upper 70s, so we aren’t talking about that but it will be a great day to play hooky and enjoy the outdoors. There will be areas of wind, but pleasant for the most part.

Friday… let's call it, play hooky day! pic.twitter.com/PUywv3S8ab — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 8, 2018

Into the weekend, however, a storm system will move through the state. This will create some rain and snow chances for Saturday in the mountains and western slope and leftover rain and snow chances early Sunday statewide. Denver’s chance of rain and snow is lower than 10 percent and would be late Saturday into early Sunday.

It's not much but at least there will be some fresh snow this weekend. Most of this snow to fall Saturday.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/SeN33iwk8i — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 8, 2018

This system may not bring everyone precipitation but it will cool everyone down. Most of us cool 10 degrees Saturday and another few degrees lower on Sunday. That puts the city near 55 Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday.

Next week will be mostly quiet, outside of another weak system Tuesday, and we may even feel some 70s by Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.