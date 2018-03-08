× Man turns himself in after woman found shot to death in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man surrendered Thursday morning in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area of 5500 79th Ave. about 10:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a dead female who had been shot.

Ezekiel Garcia, 25, turned himself in to the Thornton Police Department, where he was arrested for first-degree homicide.

Police said an SUV left the apartment complex and officers believed the people inside were connected to the shooting.

A chase ensued and officers stopped the vehicle using stop strips near 112th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle got out and ran into a neighborhood. One of the suspects who was believed to be tied to the shooting was apprehended and taken into custody.

The second person inside the vehicle was identified but not apprehended, police said.

It was later determined both people in the SUV were not directly involved in the homicide, police said.

The woman’s name and age will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy and next of kin are notified.