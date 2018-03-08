× Man can’t locate former boss who worked at construction site destroyed by fire

DENVER — A day after flames filled the Denver sky, crews continued to search and sift through all the debris.

One person was found dead on the construction site at East 18th Avenue and Emerson Street Wednesday, and another person is still missing. Both people are believed to be construction workers.

“Nothing’s been confirmed as of yet, but I strongly suspect it was my boss, it was probably him,” Loyal Merrick said.

Loyal Merrick is an electrician who used to work at the Emerson Street construction site. He left due to safety concerns.

“I reached out to my former boss and I sent him a text, and I haven’t gotten any response back,” Merrick said.

Back at the scene, folks started to wonder why all this happened. The Denver Fire Department said an official cause will take some time to figure out.

“We’ve got just layers upon layers of debris,” Captain Greg Pixley said. “Until we complete the investigation, we just don’t know.”

Thirteen buildings were affected as a result of Wednesday’s fire. There are a number of people who still can’t go home.

Denver police are providing controlled access to the affected buildings until 6 p.m. Thursday and again from 7-10 a.m. Friday so people who live there can retrieve their belongings. Get full information about this assistance here.

There are still six injured people, but the firefighter who was sent to the hospital for burns on his hands and face was released.