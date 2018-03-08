Jailed Mennonite not giving up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Greta Lindecrantz is in it for the long haul.

It’s been nearly two weeks since a 67-year-old Mennonite was thrown in jail for refusing to testify in a death penalty appeals case because of her religion.

We are for the first time hearing from her since she lost her Court of Appeals fight to go free last week.

Lindecrantz, said she was "disappointed" over the justices' decision to hold her in jail until she testifies.

She told us, “I feel like I”m being punished for my beliefs that aren’t going to change because they are my beliefs.”

Lindecrantz, a Mennonite, believes the death penalty is wrong.

The prosecutors' goal is to kill another human being and in my belief system we don’t believe killing another person is a solution to anything.”

But Lindecrantz says she would testify for a judge, which she considers a neutral party.

However, Arapahoe County DA George Brauchler says prosecutors ask questions not judges.

He added, “And to now get to the point where she’s like I’ll answer questions and they may even be the same questions but it can’t be the prosecutor that calls me, I’m sorry that’s not how the system works.”

Brauchler says this case is not about freedom of religion but instead one that’s trying to serve justice on a death row inmate.

He added, “I don’t think we’re going to hold hostage the criminal justice system for any reason. So, it’s not a question of faith whether she’s a Mennonite, a Pentecostal, Episcopal a Muslim , a Jew doesn’t matter.”

For now, Lindecrantz remains in jail, not knowing how long she’ll remain behind bars.