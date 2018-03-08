Ice Castle in Dillon closing for season on Saturday

DILLON, Colo. – Time is running out to visit the Ice Castle in Dillon. The popular giant castle made of ice is closing for the season on Saturday.

The castle opened on Dec. 28 and is in Dillon Town Park. It stands 15 to 25 feet tall and covers almost three-quarters of an acre.

It was the first time an Ice Castle came to Dillon.

“It’s been an exceptional winter in Dillon,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. “Summit County is a premier winter destination, and we were proud to be a part of the seasonal fun so many visitors to Summit County are looking for.”

Tickets for the final days of the Ice Castle are still available.

Online tickets are $15.95 and walk-up tickets are $20 through Thursday, tickets cost $16.95 and $25 on Friday and Saturday for one adult admission.

The castle in Dillon was one of six in North America. The others include Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.