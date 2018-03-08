Spring is in the air: Golf weather returns ahead of weekend storm system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a golf day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday with sunshine and highs around 63 degrees.

The mountains can expect sunshine, high clouds and warmer highs in the 30s and 40s.

Wind increases on Friday and so do the high temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

A weak storm system slides across Colorado on Saturday with 1-3 inches of mountain snow.

There's only a 10 percent chance of a rain/snow shower across the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Highs on Saturday will top out at 55 degrees then fall. Sunday looks partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s.

A southern track storm system moves into Colorado between Monday and Tuesday with mountain snow and a chance for rain/snow across the Front Range.

Otherwise, the dry and mild conditions that have persisted this winter will continue.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.