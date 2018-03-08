City of the future now in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A model of the city of the future has just opened in Denver and plans to attract city leaders, utility companies and real estate developers from around the world.

Pansonic's CityNOW opened in a 100,000-plus square foot warehouse off Pena Boulevard on Wednesday.

The technology hub has been a year and a half in the making.

"We have the whole specter of what you find in a city," CityNOW's executive director, George Karayannis told FOX31.

This includes an autonomous self-driving shuttle that could soon drive people around Pena Station and maybe one day, downtown Denver.

Plus, CityNOW has smart street lights. They're hollow so they can hold Wi-Fi routers and have built in 5G antennas and security cameras. They can also be dimmed or flashed in an emergency to help first responders find someone who needs help.

The innovation center also has a micro apartment that's meant to showcase what affordable housing in a city like Denver could look like. It's 320 square feet, but makes use of that space with a Murphy bed and plenty of built in space.

Panasonic also has a partnership with C-DOT to help use technology to make roads safer.

Together, the two are outfitting a few vehicles with sensors that send and receive information 10 times every second. That'll allow vehicles to talk with each other and smart towers to avoid crashes and traffic back-ups.

C-DOT will start installing the senors along I-70 west of Golden soon. And in the next few years, all new vehicles will have the sensors built-in.

CityNOW is not open to the public. But Panasonic is partnering with the Colorado Rockies for a living and entertainment district.

So, you could soon see some of technology in downtown Denver next to Coors Field.