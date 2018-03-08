Amazon to open first physical bookstore in Colorado

LONE TREE, Colo. — Amazon is coming to Colorado — but it’s not HQ2.

While the Denver metro area remains in the running to land the second headquarters for the online giant, the company announced Thursday it plans to open an Amazon Books store at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.

An opening date has not been set. It will be the first Amazon Books store in Colorado. The company is in the process of hiring managers and workers.

The company has 14 brick-and-mortar stores in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The first Amazon Books store opened in November 2015 in Seattle, near the company’s headquarters.