16-year-old firefighter asking for T-shirts to help him get through cancer battle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fire departments across the the country are pulling together to grant the wish of one of their own.

Timothy Richardson, 16, is a high school junior with the Hy-View Fire Company’s Explorer program, WGRZ reports. He was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Last month, Richardson had symptoms of a sinus infection, but this month, he was diagnosed with t-cell leukemia.

He’s receiving chemotherapy for at least the next month and said the battle is expected to last at least two years.

To help him get through the battle, he’s hoping to wear a T-shirt from a different fire department each day.

The outpouring has been phenomenal.

“It’s a battle and I’m going to have to go through it,” Richardson told WGRZ. “I’ve got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does.”

If any department wants to send Richardson a T-shirt, he wears an extra-large men’s. The shirts can be mailed to:

Timothy Richardson

John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

818 Ellicott St.

Buffalo, NY 14203

Attention: J 12 South

Room 1210

Richardson’s progress can be followed on his Facebook page.