Young Filmmakers Workshop | Summer Course Open Now‎

Developed for teens aged 12-18, the Denver Film Society’s Young Filmmakers Workshops (YFW) furnish their participants with opportunities to learn the art of cinema, collaborate with other young filmmakers, refine their work with industry professionals and exhibit their films in public premieres.

For two weeks during the summer, courses run weekdays from June 11 – August 3, 8:30am-2:30pm. YFW is hosted at multiple locations, including the Denver School of the Arts, CEC Early College, and the Colorado Film School. All workshops are $850 for two-weeks (less than $15 per hour for professional film education and training!) Discounts are offered for multiple workshops and for multiple students from the same household. Early bird registration runs through March 9. Save $25 per student registration fee by signing up today! Additional year-round courses are also available at varying rates.