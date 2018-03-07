Temperatures to warm ahead of weekend storm system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dry and warmer weather will stretch across Denver and the Front Range through Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. There will be lighter wind overall.

The mountains can expect sunshine today and highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

There will be abnormally warm highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday across the Front Range.

A storm system moves through Colorado on Saturday. It's not a strong system, but it might deliver a 20 percent chance of rain/snow showers to the Front Range.

The mountains can expect snow showers with 1-4 inches by Sunday morning.

Highs drop into the 40s on Sunday with clearing skies. Monday and Tuesday look dry.

