Videos show every angle of massive 3-alarm fire in Denver

DENVER — A fire at an apartment complex construction site in Denver caused smoke to be visible for miles on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:09 p.m. at 1833 Emerson St. As of 4:45 p.m., at least one person was killed and six other people were injured including one firefighter. One construction worker had critical injuries. The firefighter had minor burn injuries.

When the fire happened, viewers sent us video of the smoke from all over the metro area.

Here’s a look at some of the best video from the scene.

One of our city cameras captured the building as it was engulfed in flames. Below is a time-lapse of the blaze from the time it started to when firefighters got it under control.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reporters Drew Engelbart and Dan Daru just happened to be in the area and spotted the fire. They went live on Facebook to share what they were seeing with viewers.

Jaime Zurzolo was on the Auraria Campus and just happened to be filming a time-lapse of the city for cinematography class when the fire broke out.

Wayne Schomaker was on a walk in the neighborhood at the time and was on the scene about one minute after the fire started. He shared this video with FOX31 and Channel 2.

Rogelio Santoya was at St. Joseph’s Hospital nearby when he spotted the smoke and flames from his hospital room.