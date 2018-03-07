Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a restraining order violation on East Ninth Street about 11 p.m.

When police arrived, the suspect had left on a bicycle. Officers searched the area and found him near Ninth Street and Iola Avenue.

Police said the suspect did not obey commands and reached for his waistband. A stun gun was used on the suspect, but it failed and the man began running from the officers.

Police then found the man in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.

Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and two officers opened fire, killing the man.

No officers were injured. The officers who opened fire have been played on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.