× Store owner files lawsuit to find anonymous reviewer

An Aspen pet store is looking to fight back against an anonymous person that the owner says is making fake and negative online reviews about the business.

The Aspen Times reports C.B Paws filed a lawsuit on Monday in hopes of learning the identity of the reviewer who has been posting “false statements and negative reviews” on Google and Yelp and stopping them from posting future comments that could hurt the store’s reputation.

C.B. Paws owner Steve Fante says the litigation is necessary to get help from Google and Yelp to identify the anonymous poster and enforce a permanent injunction.

Fante says he will try subpoenaing Google and Yelp to provide documents that will help him identify the poster.