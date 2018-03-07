Second suspect arrested in Jefferson County bar fight that endangered 4-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A second suspect involved in a bar fight that endangered a 4-year-old girl and was caught on camera has been arrested, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Devon Lee Premer was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

He is facing charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office released video on Monday showing the bar fight among three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

Richard Warry Brown, 39, was holding his daughter when the fight started at Crossroads Pizza and Wings in Pine about 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 25, the sheriff’s office said.

After a few punches were thrown, someone in the bar takes the child from Brown and the fight continued with several more punches and a kick to Brown’s face.

Brown was airlifted to a hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The child was not injured.

Brown’s family said they were at the restaurant eating dinner when the fight happened and that Brown didn’t have a chance to put down his daughter.

Brown was later issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, with the sheriff’s office saying he had multiple opportunities to get the child out of harms way and did not.

One of the suspects, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse.