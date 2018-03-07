Pot Roast – Instantly
Instant Pot is still hugely popular and devout fans are always looking for new and exciting recipes. Whole Foods show us how to create a delicious pot roast using an Instant Pot and why this little gadget is so popular among working families, and tips and tricks for creating new meals.
Ingredients
• 3 tablespoons ghee
• 4 pound chuck roast, wrapped in twine
• 5 garlic cloves
• 2 russet potatoes, rinsed and cubed
• 1 pound carrots, peeled and diced
• 1 cup peas
• 28 ounces beef broth
• 3 tablespoons coconut aminos
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
• salt and pepper, to taste
• 5 sage leaves, bundled
• 5 thyme sprigs, bundled
• 5 rosemary sprigs, bundled
• fresh parsley, to garnish
1. Press Sauté function on instant pot*. Once hot, add ghee. Salt the outside of the chuck roast then place in the basin of the instant pot and sear chuck roasts on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per side.
2. Once chuck roast is completely seared, remove and set aside. Press keep warm/cancel on instant pot. Place all veggies in the instant pot. Use a knife to cut 5 small holes in the chuck roastand press the garlic cloves into each hole. Place the chuck roast on top of the veggies.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the beef broth, coconut aminos, tomato paste, red pepper flakes and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Pour mixture into the instant pot. Use twine to tie together sage, thyme and rosemary then add that to the instant pot, as well.
4. Secure lid, close off pressure valve then press manual to high pressure and press the up button until the time hits 90 minutes. Once time is up, quick release to let the pressure out then remove lid.
5. Remove chuck roast from instant pot, cut twine and use two forks to shred the meat. Strain vegetables from liquid and add the meat to the vegetables. Before serving, pour some of the liquid from the instant pot over meat. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.
How to make a ham – Demo
- Spray the Instant Pot pan insert with cooking spray and pour apple juice in the bottom.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together apple juice, brown sugar, coarse ground mustard and honey.
- Place the ham in the instant pot and pour the apple juice mixture over the ham. Rub it in and around the ham.
- Cover and lock the lid in place with the vent closed and set Instant Pot on manual and on high pressure for 20 minutes.
- While the ham is cooking, cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and spray the foil with the nonstick spray. Set the oven to high broil.
- Remove the ham from the pressure cooker and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
- Combine apple juice, coarse mustard and honey in a small bowl. Brush the apple juice mixture over the cooked ham.
- Rub (and press) brown sugar into the top surfaces of the ham, and place the ham under the broiler for 5 minutes or until the glaze is bubbly and caramelized.
- Transfer the ham to a cooling rack and cool for a few minutes.
- Serve warm or cool.
Recipe for plated items
Spiral Ham
Ingredients:
- 6-7 lb. fully cooked, spiral, bone-in ham
- 2 cups apple juice, divided into two ½ cup portions and one, 1-cup portion
- 2 cups brown sugar, divided into two 1-cup portions
- ¼ cup coarse ground mustard, divided into two 2-tablespoon portions
- ¼ cup honey, divided into two 2-tablespoon portions
Method:
Spray the Instant Pot pan insert with cooking spray and pour 1 cup apple juice in the bottom. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together ½ cup apple juice, 1 cup packed brown sugar, 2 tablespoons coarse ground mustard and 2 tablespoons honey. Place the ham in the instant pot and pour the apple juice mixture over the ham. Rub it in and around the ham. Cover and lock the lid in place with the vent closed and set Instant Pot on manual and on high pressure for 20 minutes.
While the ham is cooking, cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and spray the foil with the nonstick spray. Set the oven to high broil. Remove the ham from the pressure cooker and place it on the prepared baking sheet. Combine ½ cup apple juice, 2 tablespoons coarse mustard and 2 tablespoons honey in a small bowl. Brush the apple juice mixture over the cooked ham. Rub (and press) 1-cup brown sugar into the top surfaces of the ham, and place the ham under the broiler for 5 minutes or until the glaze is bubbly and caramelized. Transfer the ham to a cooling rack and cool for a few minutes. Serve warm or cool.
Beef Stew with Coconut Milk
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 lbs Beef Short rib, boneless, chuck or other boneless stewing beef, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 teaspoons Kosher salt, more to taste
- ½ teaspoon Black pepper, ground
- 2 tablespoon All-purpose flour
- 1 small yellow onion, medium dice
- 2 Garlic, cloves, sliced
- 8 oz. Marble Potatoes, halved Yukon (or medium dice)
- 1 cup Beef or Chicken stock, 365 low sodium
- 1 cup Coconut Milk (combine with stock above)
- 3 sprigs Sage
- 2 sprigs Rosemary
- 4 sprigs Thyme
- 1 Lime, quartered
- Chopped parsley, garnish
- Toasted Peanuts, garnish
Method:
Season the beef with salt and pepper. Toss with all-purpose flour.
In an Instant pot on the Sauté setting, heat until extra virgin olive oil until it starts to smoke. Lay half the beef cubes in a single layer in the pot, leaving space between pieces. Cook until well browned on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes; transfer pieces to a plate as they brown. Repeat with remaining beef.
Still on the Sauté setting, stir in onion, garlic, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more extra virgin olive oil if necessary. Add the browned beef and potatoes. Mix well. Pour in beef or chicken stock and coconut milk until just covering the beef. Add bundle of sage, rosemary and thyme tied securely with butcher twine. Bring to a boil.
Change the Instant pot setting to Pressure cooker on 10 psi (medium pressure) and set to 15 minutes. Secure the lid and begin pressure cooking. While your beef is cooking, chop the parsley leaves and toast peanuts. Keep for garnish.