× Pot Roast – Instantly

Instant Pot is still hugely popular and devout fans are always looking for new and exciting recipes. Whole Foods show us how to create a delicious pot roast using an Instant Pot and why this little gadget is so popular among working families, and tips and tricks for creating new meals.

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons ghee

• 4 pound chuck roast, wrapped in twine

• 5 garlic cloves

• 2 russet potatoes, rinsed and cubed

• 1 pound carrots, peeled and diced

• 1 cup peas

• 28 ounces beef broth

• 3 tablespoons coconut aminos

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

• salt and pepper, to taste

• 5 sage leaves, bundled

• 5 thyme sprigs, bundled

• 5 rosemary sprigs, bundled

• fresh parsley, to garnish

1. Press Sauté function on instant pot*. Once hot, add ghee. Salt the outside of the chuck roast then place in the basin of the instant pot and sear chuck roasts on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per side.

2. Once chuck roast is completely seared, remove and set aside. Press keep warm/cancel on instant pot. Place all veggies in the instant pot. Use a knife to cut 5 small holes in the chuck roastand press the garlic cloves into each hole. Place the chuck roast on top of the veggies.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the beef broth, coconut aminos, tomato paste, red pepper flakes and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Pour mixture into the instant pot. Use twine to tie together sage, thyme and rosemary then add that to the instant pot, as well.

4. Secure lid, close off pressure valve then press manual to high pressure and press the up button until the time hits 90 minutes. Once time is up, quick release to let the pressure out then remove lid.

5. Remove chuck roast from instant pot, cut twine and use two forks to shred the meat. Strain vegetables from liquid and add the meat to the vegetables. Before serving, pour some of the liquid from the instant pot over meat. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.