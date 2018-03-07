Photos: Huge 3-alarm construction fire near downtown Denver

DENVER — A fire at an apartment construction site just east of downtown Denver grew into a massive inferno in mere moments Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 1833 Emerson Street at 12:09 p.m.

Two individuals were unaccounted for as of 3:00 p.m. Six people needed medical treatment including one firefighter. One construction worker had critical injuries. The firefighter had minor burn injuries.

This was a 3-alarm fire involving at least 100 Denver firefighters. There were about 50 construction workers on the site. Some of them jumped from scaffolding to save themselves from the rapidly growing flames and intense heat.

The fire department spokesman said some of the injuries occurred from people trying to catch coworkers who jumped.

Several buildings were affected by the fire. One was destroyed, and an adjoining building had fire damage. At least six others had active fire on roofs that began because burning embers landed on them.

At least six pieces of construction equipment were destroyed. There were at least 30 cars parked in alleys and the streets surrounding the fire scene that had been damaged. The intense heat damaged three fire engines. Flames shot 200 feet into the air at one point according to the spokesman.

The cause was under investigation.

39.745418 -104.976577