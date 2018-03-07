× Large mountain lion spotted near Vail

AVON — An Eagle County man caught a massive mountain lion on camera this week, prowling around his property searching for food.

With the warm weather lately, we’ve heard of more sightings than usual.

The man who captured the video is named ‘Buzz’. He said he sees mountain lions around his community at least once every six months.

“You know what got me about this one? Is that it usually just walks around. This time he hangs out. Right in front of the camera,” Buzz said.

Buzz said the mountain lion looked like it weighed about 150 pounds.