Knowing the power of heat could save your life in a fire

DENVER — It can take minutes for a spark or chemical reaction to turn an entire building into a raging fire.

Knowing the power of heat could help keep your family safe in a fire.

Safety experts say it’s important to know how to deal with the severe heat that you can’t see in a fire.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the team at Flawless Steel Welding to demonstrate how quickly heat can become extremely destructive.

Business owner Victor Garcia says his team practices safety first keeping in mind, “Heat can burn a shirt anywhere from 100 degrees to 150 degrees (fahrenheit).”

The welders cut through a section of steel then tested the area, which registered at approximately 600 degrees. It was hot enough to ignite cardboard and paper without the presence of a flame.

Garcia explained that heat can also travel, due to weather conditions, making adjacent areas vulnerable to damage. Heat from nearby large fires has been known to melt cars, tires, street signs and even crack glass.

Safety experts say to stay safe, you should avoid fire scenes, even after the flames have been put out. It is also important to keep anything flammable away from household appliances and never leave them unattended.

