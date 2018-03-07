Judge rules man accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax is not competent to stand trial

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A judge ruled that a man accused of using an ax to kill his 4-year-old nephew is not competent to stand trial for murder, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Broomfield County District Judge Michael Goodbee ordered Emanuel Doll be committed to the Colorado mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

The case against Doll, 26, is stayed until he is restored to competency, prosecutors said.

Goodbee made the written ruling on Sunday based on a competency hearing held last month. Doll is due back in court on March 19 for a status review.

Doll is charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust in the death of 4-year-Jace Emanuel Higginbotham.

Police have said Doll’s parents found their grandson dead in their basement in April. Doll was arrested after police found him in the home’s backyard wearing bloody clothes.