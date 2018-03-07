Ex-treasurer Kennedy tops nonbinding Colorado Democratic caucus vote for governor

DENVER — Democratic voters attending Colorado’s nonbinding party caucuses selected former state treasurer Cary Kennedy as their top choice for governor.

The Colorado Democratic Party said Wednesday that Kennedy received 50 percent of more than 23,000 votes cast Tuesday night.

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, followed with nearly 33 percent. Former state Sen. Mike Johnston had nearly 9 percent, according to preliminary results.

They’re seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited.

Republicans held their own caucuses but don’t conduct a straw poll in nonpresidential election years.

To qualify for the June primary, candidates need at least 30 percent of delegate votes at April’s state assemblies or must petition their way onto the ballot.

The results are a welcome boost for Kennedy, who’s the only Democratic candidate going the assembly route.