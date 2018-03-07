Denver rape prosecution rates remain low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's new District Attorney is seeing a higher volume of sexual assault cases than her predecessor, but statistics show that hasn't yet turned into a higher percentage of prosecutions.

One year ago, the FOX31 Problem Solvers promised viewers we'd check on DA Beth McCann's handling of sexual assault cases.

The longtime DA before her, Mitch Morrisey, took a lot of criticism for refusing to charge 70 percent of rape cases, most under a classification labeled internally as "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

According to a document compiled by McCann's office at the request of FOX31, McCann has charged defendants in around 33 percent of rape cases; a small improvement.

In 2017, the sexual assault division of the Denver Police Department brought 324 felony sexual assault complaints to the district attorney for review.

Of those, the record shows 107 were "filed," 78 remain open, 8 were later dismissed, 5 pleaded guilty as charged, 15 defendants pleaded to a lesser offense, while one defendant was found guilty of a lesser offense.

217 cases were "refused."

88 of the 217 refused cases had definitive reasons attached; reasons McCann told FOX31 made them unwinnable. The top reason was a victim "refuses or reluctant to prosecute," while the second reason for declining to file charges was "insufficient ID evidence."

129 more cases were categorized as "general: no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

These are the sexual assault files which cause the biggest concern for survivors like Brittany Westphal.

FOX31 Problem Solvers told her story of frustration with the justice system last year.

Police reports show Westphal was raped following a date with a man she met on Tinder.

Despite Denver police asking DA Morrisey to move forward with Westphal's case, he listed it as one of those cases he wasn't likely to win.

FOX31 showed Westphal McCann's refusal rate in her first full year of office.

"That's not OK," Westphal said, while outside the state capitol, waiting for a Denver #MeToo event. "I don't expect one person to fix the system in a year, a broken system in a year, but there is something still broken. This needs to change and that's why we are so active now."

Since stepping forward last year, Westphal has immersed herself in helping other survivors. She leads a weekly group support session in Boulder.

McCann agreed to a sit down on-camera interview for this follow up investigation. We asked her if it was fair to grade her office based on statistics?

"So, I think it's fair for victims to look at statistics," McCann responded. "The problem with statistics is that they don't necessarily reflect all the circumstances."

McCann said, in her opinion, the key to increasing the number of sexual assaults which are prosecuted is building a case from the first moment a victim reports the incident.

She told FOX31 she has been working on building what she called vertical prosecution; having a deputy or chief prosecutor get into the police investigative mix early on, then following the case all the way through a possible criminal trial.

McCann said, "It's much preferable if we can keep those people working on that case. We're not there yet, but something we're trying to work on.

She added, "What we're trying to do is build a case so we can prove it. So victims or survivors should not take that as an indication that they are not being believed or not being heard."

McCann has also been promoting stronger initiatives about the reporting process on college campuses, a specific problem she said needs to be addressed.

Rape survivor, Laura Richards, a political activist and leader of Denver's #MeToo movement, is hopeful McCann can find a way to prosecute more accused rapists; an element which many victims of assault believe is a necessary component in the healing process.

"It's time to recognize it happens. It happens too often and too often the victim of the crime never receives fair due process of justice and as a result we have sexual harassers and assaulters walking among us," Richards told FOX31. "It makes it real. It means they believe what occurred. It's not enough to just say you believe, it means it's wrong, it means it's not okay. It means our society is no longer going to stand for this intolerable behavior."

If you are a victim of sexual assault or need help navigating the healing or justice process, contact:

The Blue Bench, a non-profit agency at 303-322-7273 or 1-800-394-8044 or go to thebluebench.org