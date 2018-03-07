Denver family says they’re searching for loved one after construction site fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family told FOX31 they're searching for their loved one Wednesday night. They say he was at the construction site where the fire happened near downtown Wednesday. He hasn't been seen since then.

Robert Flores Prieto's family says he's a construction worker who was on the third floor when coworkers last saw him. Supervisors at the installation company he works for confirm Prieto was on the job when the fire started.

Coworkers reported seeing him spraying insulation just before explosions rang out.

Those coworkers told FOX31 they have been to police and hospitals looking for him, but they've found nothing.

Denver police said Wednesday night they were not aware of Prieto's disappearance, but officers are now checking with the family and beginning an investigation.

The Denver Fire Department's most recent update late Wednesday afternoon said one person was found dead after the fire and one person was missing. Authorities said Prieto's disappearance would mean two people are missing.