Live video: 2 people missing following massive construction site fire in downtown Denver

DENVER – Denver firefighters battled a large three-alarm fire downtown at a construction site near 18th and Emerson in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 12:09 p.m.

Two people are still missing.

1:42 p.m. update:

Two people still missing following fire.

One person critically injured, firefighter injured, and 4 people treated for smoke.

Initial fire reported on third floor.

Six buildings affected by the fire – one is a total loss and crews are still working to put out the fire on another one. Four other buildings were saved.

Denver Fire said that a number of workers were jumping from the building.

1:21 p.m. update:

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Vicente Arenas says that one person was transported to Denver Health Medical Center. The condition of the person is unknown.

One person transported to Denver Health Medical Center after large fire downtown condition unknown.

12:58 p.m. update:

Firefighters said 100 firefighters working the downtown fire.

Some people had to be rescued. There were some injuries. They don’t know how many.

Cause is unknown but think that liquid petroleum may have exploded.

There is no word of any injuries.

The building was going to be Emerson Place Apartments at 1833 Emerson Street .

12:44 p.m. update:

FOX31’s Drew Engelbart and Dan Daru were the first reporters on the scene of the fire.

12:28 p.m. update:

A massive fire has broken out in downtown Denver.