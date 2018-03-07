Colorado Supreme Court chief justice to retire in June

DENVER — Nancy Rice, the chief justice of Colorado’s Supreme Court announced, her retirement on Wednesday.

Rice said her retirement will be effective on June 30. She will have served more than four years as chief justice, nearly 20 years on the court and about 31 years total as a judge in Colorado.

Rice, 67, said serving on the state Supreme Court is the greatest honor of her life.

“I’m extremely proud of our system of justice in Colorado, which serves as a model for the nation in just and efficient outcomes,” she said in a statement.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our thousands of dedicated judicial officers and employees. I will sincerely miss being a part of this great system.”

The Supreme Court’s members will select a new chief justice to take the post after Rice retires.

To fill Rice’s seat, the Supreme Court Nomination Commission will nominate three candidates to the governor, who will appoint a new justice.