City hall rally calls for mayor’s resignation

DENVER — More than 60 people stood on the steps of Denver’s City County Building Wednesday morning chanting “time’s up” in a direct message to Mayor Michael Hancock.

“Calling for an independent investigation of Mayor Hancock for sexual harassment and his resignation,” said Lisa Calderon, co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum, who organized the rally.

She told supporters the mayor’s apology for sending inappropriate texts to a Denver police detective six years ago is not enough.

“If that were the case for 11,000 city employees, men would be free to sexually harass women so long as they apologize afterward,” said Calderon.

The mayor’s opponents have created a Facebook page titled “Time’s Up Hancock” where they intend to circulate an online petition demanding the mayor step down. “If we do not keep up the pressure, shame on us,” said Calderon.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Hancock told FOX31 the rally was filled with well known critics of the mayor who were trying to score political points.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions back in 2012 for the pain that he`s caused the detective,” said Mayor Hancock’s communication manager Amber Miller.

When asked if it was a double standard for the mayor issue an apology while a Denver sheriff’s deputy was given a 30-day suspension last year for sexual harassment at the workplace, Miller responded, “The mayor is not escaping consequences in this matter. I guarantee you that his personnel file is completely public and he answers to the people of Denver.”

While rally organizers insist the city council open an independent investigation, that action appears unlikely.

Council President Albus Brooks has said council members lack the authority to take any disciplinary action against the mayor.

Councilman Kevin Flynn told FOX31 the council could open an investigation under Revised Municipal Code 13-31 but says currently, there are not the seven votes required to start an investigation. Plus, he’s not sure what the council doesn’t know that needs to be investigated.