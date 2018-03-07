Caught on video: Family saves dog in mountain lion attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEDERLAND, Colo. -- It’s easy to see “Maeby” has had a rough week. It was caught on video.

The 3-year-old boxer/lab mix went outside of the Nederland family home, and came back injured with puncture wounds after a scrape with a mountain lion.

Family surveillance video shows Maeby go outside, then three family members race outside to save her when they hear the commotion.

Later in the video, you see the big cat, slowly lingering near the home, in no great hurry to leave.

Charlie Allen, one of the men who raced outside, is shown flickering a flashlight, to drive the mountain lion away.

Maeby was raced to the veterinarian, and after being bandaged up, she now shows off her battle scars.

In the video, it appears the mountain lion is wearing a radio collar. The cat may have been spotted in the same Nederland area, since the confrontation with Maeby.