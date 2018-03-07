60 degree temperatures are on the way to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver has some fantastic weather in store for Thursday and Friday. Mild temperatures, sunny skies, and dry conditions will end the work week.

Thursday starts off into the mid 20s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be light to breezy with mostly clear skies through the day.

Friday will be another day of enjoyable weather for the Front Range. Denver's high temperature will be around 66 degrees with more sunshine.

Winds will be breezy to gusty at times Friday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued on the Northern Front Range for wind gusts up to 35mph and low humidity. Although Denver is not included in the watch, fire danger is still high here and across all of eastern Colorado.

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front will move in late Saturday bringing a chance of a rain shower or two to the I-25 corridor. Winds will be gusty on Saturday afternoon. A few lingering rain and snow showers could stick around for Sunday but overall this system isn't expected to make any big impacts. High temperatures cool to the 40s on Sunday.

Monday will be dry again with highs in the mid 50s. Another chance for snow moves into Colorado on Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.