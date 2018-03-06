Warm and dry weather to end the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds were a lot weaker on the Front Range today but have still been howling on the eastern plains with gusts up to 50mph. Luckily, winds will calm down for everyone by tonight and will stay calm to breezy for Wednesday.

A warming trend will start tomorrow as high temperatures climb to the mid 50s under sunny skies and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy at times, especially in the foothills and eastern mountains but will be a lot weaker than recent days.

Temperatures will heat up to the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. These will be great days to spend time outside.

Saturday will be the warmer weekend day with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through Saturday evening bringing a 10% chance of a rain or snow shower late and gusty winds. It is possible to see a few left over showers into Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. This storm is still a few days away so check back in with us in a few days for more details.

Drier weather moves in on Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

