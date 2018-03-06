Suspect in fatal hit-and-run wanted by ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. – An undocumented immigrant is in jail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash and federal ICE agents want to take him into custody. But the Denver Sheriff’s Department refuses to honor the detainer.

Denver stopped honoring detainer orders from ICE in 2014. That means if the undocumented immigrant posts his $25,000 bond, he’s free to go, until his next court date.

Cell phone video captured the fiery aftermath of a deadly hit-and-run crash at I-70 and I-25 over the weekend. Denver police say 26-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda slammed into a semi-truck, killing the driver. Police say he then fled the scene. Officers located him the next day at his home and noted that his speech was slurred. Officers arrested him on vehicular homicide charges.

On Monday, ICE agents discovered Zamarripa-Castaneda is in the United States illegally, and immediately issued an immigration detainer, in an effort to gain custody to get him deported back to Mexico.

But the Denver Sheriff’s Department refuses to honor it following rulings that a county sheriff’s department is potentially liable for a fourth amendment violation.

FOX31 talked over the phone with Carl Rusnok, communications director with ICE.

While he could not comment specifically on this case, he said ICE prefers that the criminal justice system serve its course and after sentencing they would get custody of the criminal. The sheriff’s department said the city will always enforce a warrant or order signed by a federal judge or magistrate. ICE said getting that warrant signed is no easy task.

FOX31: “Why not then go that route and get a federal warrant?”

Carl Rusnok ICE Director: “One of the issues is we detain somewhere around 34,000 to 40,000 people per day. We place detainers on thousands and thousands of people. Getting federal warrants for each one of those individuals would be extremely time consuming and it’s something we don’t have the resources for.”

As of now, if Zamarripa-Castaneda posts bond, ICE cannot deport him. Rusnok says that’s an issue of public safety.

“By ICE taking custody of these individuals we actually help improve public safety by taking these criminal aliens off the streets and ultimately removing them to their country of origin,” Rusnok said.

The Denver District Attorney has not officially charged Zamarripa-Castaneda, but assuming that office does proceed with charges, a spokesman says the intention is always to prosecute defendants first upon a conviction and have them serve time in Colorado before ICE might deport the individual for criminal behavior.